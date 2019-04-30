Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

World Cup flashbacks: When centurion Viv Richards relished Collis King's knock in 1979 final

By
viv richards

Bengaluru, April 30: It was the final of the second edition of the World Cup in 1979. The date was June 23.

The West Indies made the final yet again and were looking strong to defend their maiden title won four years before. The opponents this time were hosts England who had a narrow win over New Zealand in the semi-final. England captain Mike Brearley won the toss and asked Clive Lloyd's team to bat first, just as Ian Chappell had done in 1975.

The morning didn't show the day, however. The Caribbeans lost four wickets even before reaching the three-figure mark with openers Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Heynes and skipper Lloyd and Alvin Kallicharran returning quickly.

Viv Richards was at the other end and walked in Collis King at No. 6. King had played an attractive innings of 34 off 25 balls in the semi-final against Pakistan and the team needed him again.

As King reached the crease, Richards asked him to take things easy as there were lot of time for resurrection. But King was the better of the other king that day and cared a little. He banged Ian Botham for a four in the very first ball and despite Richards' majestic 138 not out off 157 balls at the Lord's that day, it was Collis King who left his own mark.

King played such a destructive knock of 86 in just 66 balls (10 fours and three sixes) that Richards chose to pick up singles and savour the mayhem from the other side.

When King fell off the bowling of slow bowler Phil Edmonds, the Windies' score read 238 and Richards then decided to give the finishing touches by pushing the total to 286 for 9 in 60 overs.

England had a good chase as they were 183 for 2 but once Graham Gooch departed, they lost their last seven wickets for 11 runs to lose by 92 runs.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 16:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 30, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue