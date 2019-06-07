World Cup head-to-head: Pakistan have beaten South Africa only once, lost thrice

The two teams have played 78 matches in the 50-over format since 1992 and while the Proteas have won on 50 occasions, Pakistan have won only 27 times. One match ended with a result.

In the World Cup, Pakistan and SA have met four times each with the former winning only once - in the 2015 World Cup.

Here are the scores of all Pakistan-South Africa games held in the World Cup in brief:

South Africa beat Pakistan by 20 runs; league match; Brisbane; March 8, 1992:

Pakistan captain Imran Khan won the toss and sent Kepler Wessels's side to bat first. Opener Andrew Hudson's 54 and Hansie Cronje's 47 not out saw South Africa ending with 211 for 7 in 50 overs. Wasim Akram and Imran Khan took two wickets each.

Pakistan had a slow start and the downpour in the middle of their chase made things even more

difficult. After rain, Pakistan's target was revised to 194 in 36 overs (no Duckworth-Lewis method then) and none could really fire apart from Inzamam-ul-Haq who hit 48 in 44 balls before getting run out by a flying Jonty Rhodes. Pakistan scored 173 for 8 in the allotted overs to lose by 20 runs. Adrian Kuiper took 3 for 40. Hudson was the man of the match.

South Africa beat Pakistan by 5 wickets; group match; Karachi; February 29, 1996:

Captain Akram won the toss and elected to bat and left-hand opener Aamer Sohail slammed 111 in 139 balls to guide Pakistan to 242 for 6 in 50 overs. Saleem Malik scored 42 and Akram himself chipped in with an unbeaten 32 off 25 balls. Skipper Cronje took 2 for 20.

While chasing Daryll Cullinan's 65 and Cronje's 45 not out ensured that South Africa never lost sight of the target and they won in the 45th over with five wickets in hand. Waqar Younis took 3 for 50 and Cronje was the man of the match for his all-round effort.

South Africa beat Pakistan by 3 wickets; Super Six stage; Nottingham; June 5, 1999:

Akram won the toss once again and chose to bat. A 63 from wicket-keeper-batsman Moin Khan at No.7 helped Pakistan cross the 200-run mark and they totalled 220 for 7 in 50 overs. Steve Elworthy took 2 for 21 while there were as many as three run-outs in the Pakistan innings, including Inzamam who was once again dismissed by Rhodes.

The South African chase was in doldrums as they were 5 down for 58 but Jacques Kallis (54), Lance Klusener (46 not out) and Shaun Pollock (30) guided the Proteas home in the penultimate over for the loss of seven wickets. Azhar Mahmood took 3 for 24 and Shoaib Akhtar 2 for 51. Klusener was the man of the match.

Pakistan beat SA by 29 runs (Duckworth-Lewis method); group match; Auckland; March 7, 2015:

South African skipper AB de Villiers won the toss and asked Misbah-ul-Haq's side to bat first. But apart from the skipper (56), opening wicket-keeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed (49) and a little bit of Younis Khan (37), the Pakistani batting failed to impress and they were all out for 222 in 46.4 overs. Dale Steyn took 3 for 22.

The Pakistani bowlers gave a good fight to defend the total and took six South African wickets for 102 before de Villiers (77) put up some fight. However, with the captain getting out to Sohail Khan, the Proteas' hopes were dashed and they were all out for 202 in just 33.3 overs. South Africa's target was revised to 232 in 47 overs following a rain interruption. Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali and Wahab Riaz took three wickets each. Sarfaraz, who took five catches in the game, was the man of the match.