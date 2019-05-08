ICC Cricket World Cup head to head: Sri Lanka has an edge over New Zealand

Former champions Sri Lanka will kick off their campaign against New Zealand at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on June 1.

Both Sri Lanka and New Zealand are playing the ICC Cricket World Cup since 1975.

The two countries met in the World Cup for the first time in 1979 and then went on to play 10 games against each other.

New Zealand had 3-1 lead in the first four games, but Sri Lanka dominated the next six 5-1, gaining an overall lead of 6-4.

Here we take a brief look at the past encounters between New Zealand and Sri Lanka:

NZ beat SL by 9 wickets; group match; Nottingham; June 9, 1979:

It was a completely one-sided affair when Sri Lanka met New Zealand in the World Cup for the first time. Kiwi skipper Mark Burgess won the toss and asked Sri Lanka to bat first, but Anura Tennekoon's team folded for 189 in 56.5 overs with the skipper himself scoring the highest for the team - 59. For New Zealand, Brian McKechnie and Warren Stott took three wickets each. A couple of unbeaten half-centuries from opener Glenn Turner (83 not out) and Geoff Howarth (63 not out) saw NZ overhauling the target with over 10 overs to spare. Ajit de Silva was the only Sri Lankan bowler to pick a wicket. Howarth was adjudged the man of the match.

NZ beat SL by 5 wickets; group match; Bristol; June 13, 1983:

Howarth, skipper this time, won the toss and asked Sri Lanka to bat first. A 60 from Ranjan Madugalle and 43 from captain Duleep Mendis saw Sri Lanka managing 206 even though they were 144 for three at one stage. Richard Hadlee returned with the five-for. New Zealand's top three batted well with Howarth top scoring with 76 but yet the Kiwis lost half their side to reach the target though with over 20 overs to spare. Asantha de Mel was the pick of the Lankan bowlers with two wickets. Hadlee was the man of the match.

SL beat NZ by 3 wickets; group match; Derby; June 18, 1983:

Now a Test-playing nation, Sri Lanka pulled things back in the return clash at Derby in the same edition. Captain Mendis won the toss this time and send the opposition in. The Lankan spearheads did an excellent job this time with De Mel picking five and Rumesh Ratnayake two to dismiss the Kiwis for only 181. New Zealand were reeling at 91 fos ix at one stage and a 55-ball 40 by No.10 Martin Snedden gave their total some respectability. Lanka had almost made a mess of the chase despite half-centuries from opener Brendon Kuruppu (62) and Roy Dias (64) and won by three wickets after getting reduced to 161 for seven. Snedden did his bit with the ball too, picking up two wickets. De Mel was the man of the match. This loss shattered Kiwis' chances of making it to the semifinals.

NZ beat SL by 6 wickets; league match; Hamilton; February 25, 1992:

Except Pakistan, everybody had lost to NZ in the 1992 edition and Sri Lanka were no exception. Martin Crowe won the toss and invited the Lankans to bat first. They were comfortably placed at 120 for two, but the departure of captain Aravinda de Silva (31) saw them losing the plot. Opener Roshan Mahanama hit 80 but the Lankans could not manage more than 206 for nine in 50 overs. Willie Watson and Chris Harris took three wickets each. Fifties from opener John Wright (57) and Ken Rutherford (65 not out) ensured that the home side won the game despite losing some quick wickets. The hosts romped home by six wickets in the penultimate over. Ruwan Kalpage took two wickets. Rutherford was the man of the match.

SL beat NZ by 47 runs; group match; Bloemfontein; February 10, 2003:

The two teams did not meet in the 1996 and 1999 editions and locked horns again in the 2003 edition in South Africa. Sri Lanka have been a former champion by now and became one of the frontline powers in world cricket. Black Caps skipper Stephen Fleming won the toss and sent Sri Lanka to bat. His counterpart Sanath Jayasuriya slammed 120 off 125 balls while Hashan Tillakaratne hit 81 to take Sri Lanka to a competitive total of 272 for seven in 50 overs. New Zealand had a poor beginning to their chase but Scott Styris's 141 off 125 balls kept his side going before they were bowled out for 225 in the 46th over. Russel Arnold took three wickets while Muttiah Muralitharan and Pulasthi Gunaratne took two each. Jayasuriya was adjudged the man of the match.

SL beat NZ by 6 wickets; Super Eight match; St George's; April 12, 2007:

The two sides met in the Super Eight stage and Fleming won the toss and for the first time in a NZ-SL clash in the World Cup, elected to bat first. Styris came up with a hundred again (111 not out off 157 balls) in an otherwise ordinary tale and the Kiwis posted a score of 219 for seven in 50 overs. Chaminda Vaas and Muralitharan took three wickets each. An in-form Sri Lanka led by Mahela Jayawardene did not find the task too tough, thanks to fifties from Jayasuriya (64) and Kumar Sangakkara(69 not out). They won by six wickets and Vaas was the player of the match. For the New Zealanders, spinner Daniel Vettori picked two wickets.

SL beat NZ by 81 runs; semifinal; Kingston; April 24, 2007:

The first time the two teams met in a knockout game in the World Cup and Sri Lanka were a better side by far. Jayawardene won the toss and elected to bat and then came up with a magnificent century (115 off 109 balls) to take his team to a big total of 289 for five in 50 overs. Opener Upul Tharanga scored 73. James Franklin took two wickets to be the most successful Kiwi bowler. New Zealand were 105 for two at one stage, but a middle order collapse took the steam out of their chase. They lost five wickets for 11 runs to get all out for 208. Muralitharan took four wickets and Jayawardene was the man of the match as Sri Lanka made their second final after 1996.

SL beat NZ by 112 runs; group match; Mumbai; March 11, 2011:

New Zealand had checked the runs towards the end, but by a fascinating hundred from skipper Sangakkara (111) and a half-century from Jayawardene (66) saw the Lankans scoring 265 for nine in 50 overs after winning the toss. Tim Southee was the best of the Kiwi bowlers with three wickets. New Zealand were never in the chase as none other than stand-in captain Ross Taylor (33) could come up with a decent show with the bat. Muralitharan took four wickets to spin the Kiwis out for a paltry 153, winning it for his side by 112 runs. Sangakkara was the man of the match.

SL beat NZ by 5 wickets; semifinal; Colombo; March 29, 2011:

Sri Lanka made it five in a row against the Black Caps in the World Cup as they beat them by five wickets in the first semifinal of the 2011 edition. Daniel Vettori won the toss, but none other than Styris (57) could hit a fifty. Martin Guptill (39) and Ross Taylor (36) scored a couple of 30s and New Zealand were restricted to 217 in less than 49 overs. Lasith Malinga took 3 for 55 and Ajantha Mendis 3 for 42. A 120-run partnership between Tillakaratne Dilshan (73) and Sangakkara (54) laid the foundation for a Sri Lankan win even though the Kiwis chipped in with some late wickets. Tim Southee took 3 for 57, but the hosts won by five wickets to enter their third World Cup final.

NZ beat SL by 98 runs; group match; Christchurch; February 14, 2015:

New Zealand won a game again versus Sri Lanka in the World Cup after 23 years when the tournament returned Down Under. Lankan skipper Angelo Mathews won the toss and asked the hosts to bat first and they made full use of the opportunity to score 331 for six in 50 overs - the match seeing a 300-plus total in a World Cup game between these two sides for the first time. Captain Brendon McCullum (65 off 49), Kane Williamson (57 off 65) and Corey Anderson (75 off 46) powered the Kiwis to a tall total. Sri Lanka's reply had just one fifty from opener Lahiru Thirimanne (65) while Mathews scored 46 and Sangakkara 39 and they were all out for 233 in the 47th over. Five bowlers, including Anderson, took two wickets each. Anderson was the man of the match.