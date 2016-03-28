World T20: Mitchell Johnson now calls Virat Kohli 'too good'

On the eve of the ICC World Twenty20 "quarter-final" game between India and Australia in Mohali, Johnson had targeted Kohli for failing to deliver in World Cup 2015 last-four clash against the same team. (Johnson taunts Kohli)

Back then in the semi-finals, Kohli had been dismissed for just 1 run to Johnson as India failed to chase 329. Australia won and went on to clinch the trophy, beating New Zealand in the final.

Kohli unveiled a masterclass (82 not out) at Mohali's PCA Stadium on Sunday to power India to a 6-wicket victory and into the semi-finals of World T20. (Kohli breaks Gayle record)

Johnson, after watching Kohli's knock, tweeted, "Well to be fair, he definitely stepped it up for this T 20 World Cup. Too good in the end."

After Johnson's "missing" reference to Kohli, Indian fans attacked the former left-armer. Even after the latest tweet following Australia's ouster from World T20, the Indian supporters continued to abuse the Australian.

Johnson's tweet on Saturday had earned him 3,514,438 impressions in the span of 24 hours. For which, he wrote, "Who would have thought a bit of banter would do this."

India now play West Indies in the semi-finals in Mumbai on March 31.

