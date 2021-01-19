World Test Championship: India top WTC table after series win, climb to 2nd spot in ICC Test rankings

Sitting in the third position, Australia has 332 points. "India on top. After the hard-fought win at The Gabba, India move to the No.1 spot in ICC World Test Championship standings. Australia slip to No.3," ICC tweeted.

Apart from this, India also toppled Australia in the ICC Test Team Rankings to claim the second spot. New Zealand sits atop the table with 118.44 points, India now has 117.65 points, overtaking Australia on 113 points. "India displace Australia to become the new No.2 in the @MRFWorldwide ICC (/topic/icc) Test Team Rankings," ICC tweeted.

It took 32 years and two months, but the unthinkable was achieved on Tuesday as an injury-ravaged young India (/topic/india)n team defeated Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test to take the series 2-1. Rishabh Pant will be forgiven for all the mistakes he made through the series with wicket-keeping gloves in hand as each of the 89 runs that he scored in the final hour on Tuesday was worth its weight in gold.

It was only poetic justice that he hit a boundary to win India a thriller. The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets.