WPL Mega Auction: All You Need To Know - WPL 2026 Auction Schedule, Dates, Retention Rules, Salary Cap, RTM and More!

By MyKhel Staff

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) is set for a major reshuffle ahead of its 2026 season, with teams preparing for the mega auction later this year.

The premier franchise tournament is set for its first shake-up in the squads. Since commencing in 2022, the WPL has been a cornerstone in the women's cricket. And after the first full cycle, the WPL mega auction is set to bring an array of new dynamics ahead of the WPL 2026 season.

WPL Mega Auction All You Need To Know - WPL 2026 Auction Schedule Dates Retention Rules Salary Cap RTM and More

In this article, we shall take a look at the WPL Auction Retention Rules, Budgets and the entire important derivatives of the WPL mega auction.

WPL Retention Rules

Maximum Five Players

Each WPL franchise can retain up to five players before the mega auction. The composition rules are clearly defined to maintain competitive balance:

  • Maximum three capped Indian players
  • Maximum two overseas players
  • Maximum two uncapped Indian players

If a franchise wishes to keep all five, at least one of them must be an uncapped Indian player.

Right-to-Match (RTM) Card

For the first time in the WPL, teams will have access to the Right-to-Match (RTM) option — allowing them to buy back players who were part of their previous squad.

  • A team can use a maximum of five RTM cards.
  • However, retaining five players eliminates this privilege.
  • RTM availability decreases based on the number of retained players:

    Team Retentions and RTM in Auction

  • 4 retained → 1 RTM
  • 3 retained → 2 RTMs
  • 2 retained → 3 RTMs
  • 1 retained → 4 RTMs

Retention Value Structure

The WPL has introduced a graded retention price system that directly impacts a franchise’s auction purse of Rs 15 crore. The standard slabs are as follows-

  • Player 1 – Rs 3.5 crore
  • Player 2 – Rs 2.5 crore
  • Player 3 – Rs 1.75 crore
  • Player 4 – Rs 1 crore
  • Player 5 – Rs 50 lakh

Purse deductions based on Retention

  • Five players: Rs 9.25 crore deducted
  • Four players: Rs 8.75 crore deducted
  • Three players: Rs 7.75 crore deducted
  • Two players: Rs 6 crore deducted
  • One player: Rs 3.5 crore deducted

Franchises can also negotiate salaries outside these slabs - however, any amount exceeding the guideline will be subtracted from the auction purse.

Salary Terms for Indian Players

The base amount for an uncapped Indian player has been fixed at Rs 50 lakh, though teams can offer more based on mutual agreement with the player. This clause ensures domestic talent remains key in the upcoming season reshuffle.

WPL 2026 Mega Auction Key Dates

Here’s the full timeline leading into the 2026 WPL auction:

  • November 5: Deadline to submit retention list
  • November 7: Franchises to provide auction player lists
  • November 18: Last date for player registration
  • November 20: Official auction player list to be released by BCCI

When will the WPL 2026 Auction take place?

The WPL mega auction will take place by November 25 to November 29, although the final date is not confirmed.

Story first published: Thursday, October 9, 2025, 20:13 [IST]
