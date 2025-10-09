WPL Mega Auction: All You Need To Know - WPL 2026 Auction Schedule, Dates, Retention Rules, Salary Cap, RTM and More!

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) is set for a major reshuffle ahead of its 2026 season, with teams preparing for the mega auction later this year.
The premier franchise tournament is set for its first shake-up in the squads. Since commencing in 2022, the WPL has been a cornerstone in the women's cricket. And after the first full cycle, the WPL mega auction is set to bring an array of new dynamics ahead of the WPL 2026 season.
In this article, we shall take a look at the WPL Auction Retention Rules, Budgets and the entire important derivatives of the WPL mega auction.
Each WPL franchise can retain up to five players before the mega auction. The composition rules are clearly defined to maintain competitive balance:
If a franchise wishes to keep all five, at least one of them must be an uncapped Indian player.
For the first time in the WPL, teams will have access to the Right-to-Match (RTM) option — allowing them to buy back players who were part of their previous squad.
The WPL has introduced a graded retention price system that directly impacts a franchise’s auction purse of Rs 15 crore. The standard slabs are as follows-
Franchises can also negotiate salaries outside these slabs - however, any amount exceeding the guideline will be subtracted from the auction purse.
The base amount for an uncapped Indian player has been fixed at Rs 50 lakh, though teams can offer more based on mutual agreement with the player. This clause ensures domestic talent remains key in the upcoming season reshuffle.
Here’s the full timeline leading into the 2026 WPL auction:
The WPL mega auction will take place by November 25 to November 29, although the final date is not confirmed.