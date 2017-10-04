Wriddhiman Saha eager to guide youngsters as Bengal take on Services in Ranji Trophy

Kolkata, Oct 4: Wriddhiman Saha left for New Delhi on Tuesday (October 3) with Bengal team to take part in the Ranji Trophy. Bengal will start its campaign against Services.

But Saha, who is hailed as one of the best wicketkeepers in Test cricket at the moment, has started planning for the forthcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

The wicket-keeper batsman said, “It will be a very good match practice for me before I take on Sri Lanka at home. More importantly, Bengal has been denied in the knock-out phase in the last couple of years. This time we have taken a silent oath that we must guide Bengal to the knock-out phase and then reach the finals to clinch the coveted Ranji Trophy after a span of 27 years.”

Wriddhiman admitted that Bengal skipper Manoj Tiwary had an exclusive discussion with him regarding the planning and team's strategy in the Ranji Trophy.

“Normally a wicketkeeper stands in the best position on the field. He can observe the bowler as well as the other fielders' movement. That is why it is often seen that captain is discussing with the wicketkeeper. Even when I play for my office, I play the role of skipper of the team due to this reason.

"Manoj also wants me to accompany him in each and every step during Ranji Trophy. I am also eager to share my experience of national side with Manoj and my teammates in the state team.”

It is believed that the junior cricketers in Bengal are quite thrilled to have Saha in the Ranji Trophy this season.

Saha, also aware of the fact, clarified, “Yes, I must share my experience of spending time with Virat Kohli and others during our International engagement. I will try to guide the juniors obviously. But at the same time, they must have the attitude to learn. Otherwise, Bengal will suffer on the field.”