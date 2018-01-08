Wriddhiman Saha surpasses MS Dhoni's record of most dismissals in a Test as Indian wicketkeeper

Cape Town, Jan 8: Wriddhiman Saha broke former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record of most dismissals in a Test match by an Indian wicketkeeper.

With 10 dismissals behind the wickets in the first match against South Africa, Saha surpassed MS Dhoni's previous record of 9 dismissals. Dhoni set the previous record against Australi in Melbourne in December 2014.

While Saha earned all the wickets in catches, Dhoni had also effected a stumping in that game.

Overall, Saha's effort is the joint-second best in the Test history. He has equalled England's Bob Taylor (vs India, Mumbai 1980) and Australian Adam Gilchrist (vs New Zealand, Hamilton 2000) who took 10 catches each in a Test match.

Jack Russell of England (vs South Africa, Johannesburg 1995) and South African AB de Villiers (vs Pakistan, Johannesburg 2013) top this record with 11 dismissals, all catches, to their name in a single Test match.

Saha has represented India in 32 Tests, effecting 85 dismissals - 75 catches and 10 stumpings since making his debut against South Africa in 2010.