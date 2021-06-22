WTC Final Day 5, tea break: Mohammed Shami grabs a four-for as India restrict New Zealand to 249

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson scored 49 and fell one run short of a well-deserved half-century and after facing 177 deliveries. It was the right-handed batsman's gritty effort that helped his team get a slender 32 run lead. He was helped by Tim Southee's cameo of 30 runs and all-rounder Kyle Jamieson's 21 helped the Kiwis to go past India's first innings total of 217.

Shami (4/76), Ishant Sharma (3/48), Ravichandran Ashwin (2/28) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/20) were the ones to pick up the wickets.

The Blackcaps began their innings on Day 5 from 101/2 and the Indian pacers Shami and Ishant kept troubling the Kiwi batsmen from the first hour of the day's day. Indian picked up the wickets of Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls and BJ Watling to dominate the morning session. At lunch break, the BlackCaps were 135/5.

In the post-lunch session, Shami once again showed his good form as he dismissed Colin de Grandhomme (13) and Kyle Jamieson (21) after the all-rounders tried to score quickly. Later, Ishant earned the prized wicket of Williamson - who displayed tremendous grit and determination - as Virat Kohli pouched his opposite number's catch in gully for 49. Williamson weathered 177 deliveries in his knock.

Later, R Ashwin dismised Niel Wagner for duck and Ravindra Jadeja ended the New Zealand innings after he clean bowled Tim Southee for 30.

Earlier on day three, New Zealand lost the wickets of their openers Tom Latham (30) and Devon Conway (54) before the close of play.