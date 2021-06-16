WTC Final: India vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Squads, Best Playing 11 details

Both India and New Zealand have announced their 15-member squad for the WTC Final. Kane Williamson, who missed the second Test against England at Edgbaston with an elbow niggle, has returned to lead the side along with experienced wicketkeeper batsman BJ Watling and pacer Kyle Jamieson.

On the other hand, India named an expected 15, though the omission of KL Rahul raised a few eyebrows. Captained by Virat Kohli, the India side has a solid top six that did duty against Australia and later against England at home. In fact, picking up 11 from 15 is no tough job.

The only mooting point will be whether to pick Hanuma Vihari to bolster the batting or pick two spinners in R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, putting that extra bit of batting weight on them. But then India will have 5 proper bowlers.

Check out MyKhel's probable 11 and Dream11 predictions.

1. Squads

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-Captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Siraj.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (Captain), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Will Young.

2. Possible Playing 11

India's possible Playing 11 for WTC Final: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-Captain), Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand's Possible Playing 11 for WTC Final: Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (Captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (WK), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ajaz Patel.

3. Dream11

Devon Conway, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson (Captain), Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Jasprit Bumrah.