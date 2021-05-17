Cricket
WTC Final: India vs New Zealand: Head to head record in Test, best batting, bowling, Southampton pitch report

By
WTC Final: India vs NZ: Key stats
WTC Final: India vs NZ: Key stats

London, May 17: In precisely one month from now, June 18, India will face New Zealand in the first-ever World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton. India are officially the No 1 ranked Test side but the Kiwis are a strong opponent in the traditional format and they will be even more dangerous at a neutral venue.

India under Virat Kohli were beaten 2-0 by New Zealand when the last time the two sides met in the Antipodean and the Indians will be eager to give one back in this prestigious match. Here's an overall look at the Test record between India and New Zealand.

1. Overall Test record between India and New Zealand

1. Overall Test record between India and New Zealand

India have played New Zealand 59 times in Test cricket. India hold edge with 21 Tests while the Kiwis have won 12 Tests. There have been 26 matches that ended in draw.

2. Best Batting performances

2. Best Batting performances

Former Indian captain Rahul Dravid is the highest run-getter for India, in fact from either side. Dravid has played 15 Tests against the Kiwis and has made a whopping 1659 runs at a stunning average of 63.80. He has made 6 hundreds against the Kiwis and as many fifties. Among the current Indian batsman, skipper Virat Kohli leads the chart. Kohli has made 773 runs at a shade over 51 with three hundreds and as many fifties.

For the Kiwis, former skipper Brendon McCullum has amassed 1224 runs from just 10 Tests, that includes a triple hundred, at 68. He has made four hundreds and two fifties against India. Among the active NZ players, former skipper Ross Taylor holds the prime slot, having made 812 runs at marginally over 33.

3. Best bowling performances

3. Best bowling performances

Legendary Sir Richard Hadlee is the highest wicket-taker in Tests between India and New Zealand. Hadlee has plucked 65 wickets against India at 22.96 and he had also picked up his 400th Test victim - Arun Lal - against India. Legendary left-arm spinner Bishan Singh Bedi holds record for India with 57 wickets from 12 Tests at an impressive 19.14.

Among the present bowlers, offie R Ashwin leads the pack with 48 wickets at 16.97. He is followed by Tim Southee as the Kiwis pacer has 39 wickets from 8 Tests at 24.46.

4. What may happen at Southampton?

4. What may happen at Southampton?

The Ageas Bowl pitch is more like a sub-continent track where spin often comes into play. Remember the way, Moeen Ali tackled Indians in 2014! The 22-yard strip can produce some big runs initially before settling in to favour slower bowlers. India will be eager to see the likes of Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja coming into play here.

Story first published: Monday, May 17, 2021, 12:44 [IST]
