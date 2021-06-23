WTC Final: Kane Williamson-led New Zealand thrash India by 8 wickets to become ICC World Test Champions

In a rain truncated game that went into the reserve day on day six, the spirited New Zealand side scripted history by chasing down a below-par total of 139 in 45.5 overs. It was fitting to see that New Zealand's senior-most player in the side, Ross Taylor, hit the winning runs and their inspirational captain Williamson was present into the middle with an unbeaten 52-run knock.

The Blackcaps who looked in control of the match right from the start of the match held on to their nerves and performed as a team to outplay Virat Kohli and his band in every department of the game.

In the fourth innings, New Zealand lost the wickets of their openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway - who slammed a half-century in the first innings - early but senior pros Williamson and Taylor first steadied the ship and later helped their side cross the winning line.

For India, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was the only bright spot in the fourth innings as he picked up both the wickets while the rest of the bowlers failed to make any dent in New Zealand's solid batting attack.

Earlier in the day, India's much-vaunted batting line-up failed to live to the expectations and disappointed when it mattered the most as they were restricted to a paltry 170 in their second innings.

Indian batsmen who were dismissed for 217 in the first innings failed to put up an improved show in the second essay against a quality New Zealand pace attack that never let the leash go loose.

The Virat Kohli-led side, therefore, had a lead of 138 runs which wasn't enough to defend. Tim Southee (4/48) and Trent Boult (3/39) were the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand in the second innings. While Kyle Jamieson (2/30) and Neil Wagner (1/44) were also amongst the wickets.

The Indians suffered major jolts at the start of play on reserve day as they lost the key wickets of Virat Kohli (13), Cheteshwar Pujara (15) and Ajinkya Rahane (15) in the morning session.

The Indians then pinned hopes with the pair of Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja in the post-lunch session. But Jadeja and Pant didn't last long at the crease as the lower middle-order once again fell apart in front of a quality New Zealand bowling.

With this win, the New Zealand side will now try to heal the wounds of their unlucky defeat in the ICC World Cup 2019 at the hands of England at Lord's. The Kane Williamson-led side was unlucky on that fateful day to have missed the trophy but today they played like champions and never let the Indians cease the game away from their grip.

This win would usher a new chapter in the history of New Zealand's cricket history who have been performing exceedingly well over the years but a trophy was eluding them.

For India, they will have to go back to the drawing board and regroup together before starting their preparations for the upcoming 5-Test series against England. Batting was a major letdown for the Indians and they need to work a lot in this department before the England series. Head coach Ravi Shastri and batting coach Vikram Rathore will have their tasks cut out and help the Indian batters make necessary technical adjustments before the big series.