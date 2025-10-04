Cricket WTC Points Table: Updated World Test Championship Standings after India beat West Indies in 1st Test By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, October 4, 2025, 13:40 [IST]

India dominated the 1st Test against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, as they beat the visitors by an innings and 140 runs in the first of the two-match Test series.

West Indies were bowled out for a low 162 in their first innings, with pacers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah wrecking havoc by sharing seven wickets. India responded strongly, scoring a massive 448/5 declared, gaining a lead of 286 runs. KL Rahul (100), Dhruv Jurel (125), and Ravindra Jadeja (104*) all scored centuries in a commanding batting display. The Indian batsmen combined patience with aggression, with Jadeja hitting five sixes.

On Day 3, Mohammed Siraj and the Indian bowling attack put immense pressure on West Indies, who were bundled out for 146 in their second innings. India's all-round dominance with bat and ball set them on course for a comprehensive victory in the opening Test of the series, as they continue to take their upward movement in the World Test Championship points table.

Team India missed out on the WTC final in the previous cycle, which wasn't the case in the first two editions. The Indian team had a dismal outing against New Zealand in the last series at home, where they lost 0-3. But Shubman Gill has started his journey as Test captain on home soil with a victory.

WTC Points Table: Updated Standings after India beat West Indies

India stands third with a points percentage (PCT) of 55.55 after playing 6 matches with 3 wins and 2 losses, while West Indies is at the bottom sixth position with no wins from 3 matches played. Despite their position stationed at 3rd, Shubman Gill and his troops have taken a significant leap in their PCT.

Pos Team Matches Won Lost Drawn NR Points PCT 1 Australia 3 3 0 0 0 36 100.000 2 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 0 16 66.670 3 India 6 3 2 1 0 40 55.555 4 England 5 2 2 1 0 26 43.330 5 Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 0 4 16.670 6 West Indies 4 0 4 0 0 0 0.000

Points percentage system (PCT): (Points Won by a Team/ Points Played) X 100

Win: 12 Points, Draw: 4 Points, Loss: 0 Points

South Africa, Pakistan and New Zealand are yet to play a Test match in this WTC cycle.