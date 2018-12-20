WV Raman pips Kirsten, Prasad for India women's coaching job

1. Gary Kirsten

Kirsten is a former India senior men's team coach who masterminded the title run of MS Dhoni and his band in 2011. However, the former South African opener is now associated with IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore and as per the BCCI sources he is not willing to stand down from the RCB role and that makes it hard for him to get the job. Apart from that, the women's team is scheduled to play against England in May and it clashes with the IPL.

2. WV Raman

The former India opener is a much respected coach and has been associated with India U-19 and Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. Raman also in a position of advantage because the team members have expressed the desire to have a batsman as coach.

3. Venkatesh Prasad

The former pacer was India's bowling coach for nearly two years and managed the side after the exit of Greg Chappell before Kirsten took over as the full-time coach. Prasad was also the bowling coach of Kings XI Punjab till IPL 2018 before Ryan Harris was appointed.

4. Interview process

The committee had received a total of 28 applications, which were later pruned to 11 and 9 people were interviewed this day at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. Raman, Prabhakar and Powar attended the interview in person while Kalpana Venkatachar was interviewed over phone. Other candidates like Kirsten, Herschelle Gibbs, Dimitri Mascarenhas and Venkatesh Prasad were given interview through Skype. A final decision is expected to be arrived in the next couple of days.