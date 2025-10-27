Yashasvi Jaiswal set for Special Plan to prepare for India vs South Africa Test Series

Yashasvi Jaiswal has opted to play in the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai as part of his preparation for the upcoming India vs South Africa Test series, as per reports.
Not involved in the current T20I squad, Jaiswal informed the Mumbai Cricket Association about his availability for their next Ranji Trophy match against Rajasthan, set to begin on November 1 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
Mumbai will be in action in their third Ranji match of the season, which comes after Mumbai's opening win over Jammu and Kashmir and an ongoing match against Chhattisgarh.
Jaiswal last played in the Test series against West Indies in October and travelled to Australia for ODIs, but didn't get to play as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill opened in all three matches.
Not selected for the T20Is against Australia, Jaiswal chose the Ranji Trophy to stay in red-ball rhythm ahead of the South Africa Test series, which starts November 14 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Due to scheduling, it is unlikely he will be available for Mumbai's fourth Ranji match against Himachal Pradesh since it starts just six days before the Test series begins.
The southpaw has been in excellent form in Tests, recently scoring a fantastic century against West Indies. The 23-year-old has amassed 2428 runs in his budding Test career, with an average of 51.66, comprised of 12 half-centuries and 7 centuries.