English Edition
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
 

Yashasvi Jaiswal set for Special Plan to prepare for India vs South Africa Test Series

By MyKhel Staff
Add as a preferred source on Google

Yashasvi Jaiswal has opted to play in the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai as part of his preparation for the upcoming India vs South Africa Test series, as per reports.

Not involved in the current T20I squad, Jaiswal informed the Mumbai Cricket Association about his availability for their next Ranji Trophy match against Rajasthan, set to begin on November 1 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Yashasvi Jaiswal set for Special Plan to prepare for India vs South Africa Test Series

Mumbai will be in action in their third Ranji match of the season, which comes after Mumbai's opening win over Jammu and Kashmir and an ongoing match against Chhattisgarh.​

Jaiswal last played in the Test series against West Indies in October and travelled to Australia for ODIs, but didn't get to play as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill opened in all three matches.

Not selected for the T20Is against Australia, Jaiswal chose the Ranji Trophy to stay in red-ball rhythm ahead of the South Africa Test series, which starts November 14 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Due to scheduling, it is unlikely he will be available for Mumbai's fourth Ranji match against Himachal Pradesh since it starts just six days before the Test series begins.

The southpaw has been in excellent form in Tests, recently scoring a fantastic century against West Indies. The 23-year-old has amassed 2428 runs in his budding Test career, with an average of 51.66, comprised of 12 half-centuries and 7 centuries.

Story first published: Monday, October 27, 2025, 16:08 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 27, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out