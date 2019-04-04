Yasir Shah invites PCB wrath for lip syncing to a Bollywood song

The PCB is set to introduce a series of 'Code of Conducts' after Yasir's apparent transgression along with Umar Akmal's night out episode in Dubai during the recent series against Australia which the team lost 0-5.

Yasir is believed to have told PCB that he was in a mall in Dubai, when a female fan had literally "begged and insisted on taking the video".

The video went viral and earned him the wrath of fans although PCB hasn't specified whether lip syncing to an Indian song is an act of indiscipline.

A PCB official said that the board had reprimanded Yasir for his careless attitude while touring with the Pakistan team and warned him to be careful with his behaviour in future.

"The PCB is worried that some of the players don't realize the ramifications of misusing the social media, be it Twitter, WhatsApp or Facebook and Yasir's incident showed how his carelessness can bring a bad name to the team," the official said.

Pakistan's head coach Mickey Arthur told the media in Lahore that Yasir had realised his mistake.