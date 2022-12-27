Yearender 2022: Three Biggest Football Flops of 2022

The majority of the elite teams in Europe spent astronomical sums of money throughout both the winter and summer transfer windows despite some of the sides struggling with finances.

Winter window did not have many large deals, but the Summer window more than made up for it.



This summer, Premier League teams alone spent £1.9 billion on transfers, pushing the total across Europe's top five leagues above the $2 billion barrier. This is 67% higher than last season's summer transfer window’s £1.1bn and 34% higher than the previous record of most spending - £1.4bn during the summer of 2017.



Some of the budding names of World football changed clubs with some massive prize tags in the process. While there have been many success stories following the transfer windows in 2022, there have also been several moves that could be regarded to be failures because they are yet to click.



Here we have looked at such three names who have struggled to make a significant contribution despite signing with a lot of expectation and potential. Check out the Three biggest Football Flops of 2022-





1. Rapinha - Leeds United to Barcelona



The £55m signing from England has struggled to deliver any notable outcome so far in La Liga. Rapinha signed for the Spanish giants despite strong offers from Arsenal and Chelsea. Since the signing he has been a part of the regular starting XI however is yet to provide what has been expected of him. In 23 games, the Brazilian has just managed two goals and four assists which is not anything close to what Barcelona fans desired.

2.One of the best English midfielders to emerge over the last few years, City spent £42 million to sign the 27-year-old this summer. The move as of now however has been disastrous. Phillips has played just 234 minutes of football in all competitions for City and it is understood that Pep Guardiola is not happy with the midfielders' activity. Very recently the Spanish tactician also complained about the player's fitness making his future at Etihad complex.3.Chelsea spent over £150m just on defenders this summer and the highest fee among them was for Leicester City's Fofana. One of Leicester's most consistent defenders, the 21-year-old will have the ideal opportunity to develop with seasoned defenders like Thiago Silva and Koulibaly on the same squad. However, so far he has spent the most time on the bench and has yet to make a significant impact to showcase his prize tag. He may come good in the second half of the season but so far he is yet to justify his price tag.