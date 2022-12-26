Yearender 2022: Rohit Sharma endures an underwhelming outing this year

Rohit Sharma Test Record in 2022

Rohit managed to play just two test matches in the entire year. He played two matches against Sri Lanka in March as India completed a series win over the neighbours. Sharma's performance was nothing striking though, as he managed 90 runs in three innings.

He injured his thumb and was ruled out from the Bangladesh tests in December.

Name Matches Innings Runs Average Highest Strike Rate 50s 10ss Rohit Sharma 2 3 90 30 46 58.2 0 0

Rohit Sharma ODI Record in 2022

Rohit managed to play only eight ODI matches in the year. He played a few decent knocks and his best inning was against England at the Oval where he scored an unbeaten 76 off just 58 balls.

He injured his thumb in the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh, but despite the injury, came on to bat and scored a fifty off just 28 balls in a losing cause.

Name Matches Innings Runs Average Highest Strike Rate 50s 100s Rohit Sharma 8 8 249 41.5 76* 114.22 3 0

Rohit Sharma T20I Record in 2022

A year that started with some blistering knocks against West Indies and Sri Lanka, ended in despair and disappointment in the T20 World Cup. He managed just 116 runs in six matches in the World Cup as the men in blue got knocked out from the semis.

His stats in the shortest format shows an average one, but it was largely due to his poor second half of the year.

Name Matches Innings Runs Average Highest Strike Rate 50s 100s Rohit Sharma 29 29 656 24.3 72 134.4 3 0

What Lies Ahead for Rohit Sharma

It has been a gloomy year for Rohit. And it looks almost certain that the Indian captain will rest his case from the T20 format and hand over the duties to the future generation. It won't be the worst idea ever. Rohit nearing 36 years and the workload of all three formats can be a burden. Hence ODIs and Tests may well be the way to move forward for the Mumbai batter as he looks forward to leading India in the ICC World Cup next year. These upcoming months will be massive for him as he would like to carry forward the momentum into the World Cup.