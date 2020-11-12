Younis Khan appointed Pakistan's batting coach until 2022 T20 WC

"I am delighted that Younis will now be with for, at least, the next two years as our batting coach. The feedback we received about Younis' impact in a short period of time in England was excellent," Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Executive Wasim Khan said.

"His work ethics, commitment and knowledge are second to none, and I am confident that his appointment will benefit a number of talented batsmen."

When not on national duty, Younis will work at the High Performance Centre at Karachi, where he will be joined by another Pakistan legend Mohammed Yousuf.

"The PCB will also be utilising Younis Khan's expertise and skills when he is not on national duty as he will help local batsmen hone their skills. This is part of the PCB's strategy to appoint highly-qualified and respected coaches across all major centres of the country so that we can start producing cricketers who can represent Pakistan with distinction," Wasim added.

In his playing career, Younis had scored 10,099 runs in 118 Tests, including a career-best 313. He also became world number one batsman in the ICC rankings. He also led Pakistan to its maiden T20 World Cup triumph in 2009.

"I am pleased to join the Pakistan cricket set-up on a long-term basis," Younis said on his part.

"I felt honoured when I was given the opportunity this summer and thoroughly enjoyed my time, and I now look forward to continuing the work with the same group of people on an important tour of New Zealand," Younis said.

Younis had travelled with the Pakistan squad to England this summer as batting coach but the appointment was limited to that series only.

"I had a good experience in England and realised this was a job I was enjoying as it pertained to working with the players and helping them give their best performances," he said.

The former skipper is happy that he has been entrusted with the duty of unearthing young talent. "I am particularly happy that my scope of work has been extended beyond the national duties. I am equally interested and keen at working at the domestic level by identifying potential batsmen and then helping them improve their skills," he added.

The PCB also announced the appointed former Test spinner Arshad Khan as the women's team's bowling coach for one year.