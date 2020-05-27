Yuzvendra Chahal is chess legend Visawanathan Anand's favourite cricketer. Find out the reason!

Badrinath also interacted with India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal to discuss about his love for chess. Chahal revealed his love for chess and how he used to play when he was younger. Anand chose Chahal as his favorite current cricketer; Chahal was glad to learn that as he drew inspiration from the Grandmaster when he played chess earlier.

"I'm glad Viswanathan Anand Sir chose me as his favourite player, when I used to play chess, he was my idol. I played my first nationals of chess in 1998 and at that time I was playing cricket as well. You can't play both sports at the same time. For chess, you need 10 - 12 hours of training and then 6 - 8 hours for cricket was getting very difficult. So, when I came back from the World Cup, I told my father I will focus only on cricket," Chahal said.

Chahal, who formed fine partnership with chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav, also spoke about the similarities between the two sports he so dearly loves and on how chess has helped him to become a better cricketer.

"In chess you require a lot of patience as every match is about 6-7 hours and you're playing sitting at one place without speaking much. Similarly, in cricket you sometimes bowl so well but don't get wickets. So, you have to be patient and keep it in your mind that you are bowling well and you'll probably get wickets in the next spell," he said.