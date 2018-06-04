Yuzvendra Chahal reveals how he irked MS Dhoni by calling him 'Sir'

The wrist-spinner from Haryana has been one of the positives, after pacer Umesh Yadav (20 wickets), for RCB in the eleventh season of the home-grown league in what was a rather disappointing season for them.

However, setting the disappointments of IPL aside, the leg-spinner is now focussing on his next assignment i.e. India's tour of England and the 27-year-old has already started preparing at National Cricket Academy under the watchful eyes of Narendra Hirwani.

The 27-year-old spared some time for the popular chat show Breakfast With Champions in which he got candid with the host Gaurav Kapur and recalled some of the memories of his initial days in the Indian dressing room as well as his early IPL experience.

Recalling the fond memories of his debut series against Zimbabwe (in 2016) in which he was handed over his debut cap by skipper MS Dhoni. Chahal also revealed how Dhoni - who had already earned the reputation of a legend of the game - eased the youngster's nerves and made him feel at home.

The leg-spinner said he had a good IPL season that year but wasn't very sure of getting India call-up and narrating his feelings after getting to know about his selection, Chahal said, "I had a good IPL season and never knew the team was going to be announced. When the names were revealed on the BCCI website, I could believe my eyes and kept looking it for half an hour. Seeing my name I cried a lot. The day I wore the jersey, I can't even describe in words."

The leg-spinner added further, "I received the ODI cap from MS Dhoni. He is a legend and the first time I met him I was not even able to talk in front of him. When I met him for the first time in Zimbabwe I used called him Mahi Sir. After a while, he called me over and said, 'Mahi, Dhoni, Mahendra Singh Dhoni or Bhai... Call me whatever you want but not 'sir'."

But the youngster out of nervousness went on calling him Dhoni Sir. However, the dressing room atmosphere created by Dhoni and support staff helped him gel with the team.

Talking about his national and IPL team's skipper Virat Kohli Chahal said he draws inspiration from the 29-year-old and revealed Kohli's positive attitude helps him remain motivated.

"Virat bhaiya inspires me a lot. Both on and off the field, he helps me a lot. He told me that my life has changed and I need to stay fit. Now I know that fitness is important. Even I am feeling better after working out", he said.

Like every leg-spinner, Chahal too considers Australian legend Shane Warne as his role model. "Shane Warne was my cricketing hero while growing up. First, my action, during under 14 was similar. In this action, in Haryana under 19, I changed my action in the middle of the match. I ran a little longer and knew there will be less spin and that paid dividends. That turned out to be my best decision. I never overthink in pressure situations because now I am mentally strong," added the soft-spoken spinner.

He also credits Rohit Sharma for giving him confidence as a bowler during his early days at Mumbai Indians. Chahal reveals it was Rohit who gave him his IPL debut cap.

"We were in Kolkata when Rohit bhai came to me and said you are playing today. I told him there are Bhajju Pa (Harbhajan Singh) and Ojha bhaiya (Naman Ojha) in the team, why me. Why me? He then told me, no you are playing and that's final," said Chahal.

Chahal went on to reveal that he's great friends with Australia cricketer Andrew Symonds.

"We're very close. In 2011, I debuted with Mumbai Indians and he was also there with the team. He was lodged in the room next to mine so one day he came over and we went down to the pool and chatted for a while. Next day, he figured out my phone number from somewhere and messaged me saying, 'Where are you?' and we went out again. We developed a great bond from thereon and have been friends ever since."

He went on saying that he visits Symonds' home whenever he goes to Australia.

"Whenever I go to Australia, I love to go fishing with him. He is a great host. His wife even learnt how to cook Butter Chicken for me by following recipes on the internet. When I went there to meet them, there was Butter Chicken ready for me," he added.