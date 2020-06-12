Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Yuzvendra Chahal trying to learn like 'little brother' Kuldeep Yadav

By
Yuzvendra Chahal trying to learn like little brother Kuldeep Yadav

New Delhi, June 12: India's wrist-spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav share a brilliant camaraderie both on and off the pitch. The duo once again shared their respect for each other when Chahal posted a video on his Instagram handle on Friday (June 12).

Chahal posted a video on popular social media platform Instagram where he is seen cleaning up New Zealand's Martin Guptill with an unplayable delivery which disturbed the destructive opener's off-stump.

"This feeling," Chahal wrote along with the post with the India flag emoticons and using hashtag #specialone.

Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav commented "Well bowled sirji," to which Chahal replied: "trying to bowl like you lil brother."

West Indies veteran batsman Chris Gayle also commented tongue in cheek, saying: "You overstepped the line, no ball!!! Umpire."

Chahal was at his wittiest too as he replied: "haha uncle still last night effect?"

Chahal recently said batsmen have more variations to deal with when he plays alongside Kuldeep for the Men in Blue. Statistics show that when Chahal and Kuldeep play together, their numbers are excellent, and so is India's win percentage.

"We are both wrist spinners and have been bowling together since our younger days. When we play together, the batsmen have more variations to deal with. If I bowl a couple of good overs, something good will happen at Kuldeep's end," Chahal said in an episode of ESPNcricinfo 'One on One' show.

"But I tend to keep my mindset the same, irrespective of who I am playing with," he added.

More YUZVENDRA CHAHAL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, June 12, 2020, 23:17 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 12, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue