Yuzvendra Chahal trying to learn like 'little brother' Kuldeep Yadav

Chahal posted a video on popular social media platform Instagram where he is seen cleaning up New Zealand's Martin Guptill with an unplayable delivery which disturbed the destructive opener's off-stump.

"This feeling," Chahal wrote along with the post with the India flag emoticons and using hashtag #specialone.

Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav commented "Well bowled sirji," to which Chahal replied: "trying to bowl like you lil brother."

West Indies veteran batsman Chris Gayle also commented tongue in cheek, saying: "You overstepped the line, no ball!!! Umpire."

Chahal was at his wittiest too as he replied: "haha uncle still last night effect?"

Chahal recently said batsmen have more variations to deal with when he plays alongside Kuldeep for the Men in Blue. Statistics show that when Chahal and Kuldeep play together, their numbers are excellent, and so is India's win percentage.

"We are both wrist spinners and have been bowling together since our younger days. When we play together, the batsmen have more variations to deal with. If I bowl a couple of good overs, something good will happen at Kuldeep's end," Chahal said in an episode of ESPNcricinfo 'One on One' show.

"But I tend to keep my mindset the same, irrespective of who I am playing with," he added.