Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: Where to Watch AFG vs ZIM Test on TV and Online?

By MyKhel Staff
Zimbabwe host Afghanistan in a one-off Test at Harare Sports Club from October 20-24, 2025, marking Afghanistan's return to Test cricket after nine months and Zimbabwe's first home Test in Harare since 2021.

Afghanistan lead the Test rivalry 2-1 with one draw across four matches since 2021. Their most recent encounter, a 1-0 series win in Bulawayo (2024-25), highlighted their spin dominance and batting resilience.

Zimbabwe's Test record is poor, with one win in eight matches since their last Afghanistan clash. A recent T20 World Cup qualifier victory offers some momentum. Key players include Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Sikandar Raza, and Blessing Muzarabani. Veteran Brendan Taylor, 39, returns for his final Test. The pace-heavy attack, led by Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava, will rely on Harare's seam-friendly conditions.

Afghanistan's recent ODI series win against Bangladesh will boost their confidence. Their Test experience is limited but effective against Zimbabwe, with Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Bahir Shah anchoring the batting. Spinners Zia-ur-Rehman Akbar and Sharafuddin Ashraf, alongside seamer Zia Ur Rahman Sharif, form a versatile attack.

AFG vs ZIM Test Match Squads

Afghanistan Squad: Ibrahim Zadran, Abdul Malik, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Bahir Shah, Shahidullah Kamal, Ismat Alam, Zia-ur-Rehman Akbar, Yamin Ahmadzai, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Khalil Gurbaz, Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ikram Alikhil, Bashir Ahmad

Zimbabwe Squad: Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Nick Welch, Craig Ervine(c), Brendan Taylor(w), Tafadzwa Tsiga, Sikandar Raza, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Tanaka Chivanga, Richard Ngarava, Roy Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Antum Naqvi

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Streaming and Telecast

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan one-off Test starts from Monday (October 20) and will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website in India from 1:30 am IST.

ZIM vs AFG Test Session Timings

1st Session: 1:30 to 3:30 pm IST

Lunch: 3:30 to 4:10 pm IST

2nd Session: 4:10 to 6:10 pm IST

Tea: 6:10 to 6:30 pm IST

3rd Session: 6:30 to 8:30 pm IST

Story first published: Monday, October 20, 2025, 13:59 [IST]
