2018/19 Premier League: Chelsea vs Arsenal - Predicted Line-ups

Bengaluru, August 17: The 2018/19 Premier League will see its first London derby this Saturday (August 18) when Chelsea take on arch-rivals Arsenal at Stamford Bridge at 10 pm IST (Watch the match live on Star Sports Select and Hotstar).
Both the London clubs come into this season with a new set of managers. While Maurizio Sarri replaced Antonio Conte in Chelsea, Unai Emery was roped in for long-time Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.
After losing the FA Community Shield game against Manchester City, Chelsea began their Premier League season on a positive note, winning 3-0 away at Huddersfield Town.
However, Arsenal suffered a 0-2 home defeat in their 2018/19 Premier League season opener against the defending champions Manchester City.
In the pre-season European tour, the match between Arsenal and Chelsea ended 1-1 after 90 minutes. Arsenal later edged Chelsea 6-5 in a penalty shootout.
In their recent meetings, Arsenal have had a decent record over the West London club (Chelsea) as the North London club hasn’t suffered a defeat in the last six meetings (won three and drew three) against The Blues.
Both their previous season’s (2017/18) Premier League matches ended in draws. The Stamford Bridge game was a goalless draw last September, while the Emirates Stadium game finished 2-2 this January.
Chelsea defeated Arsenal last time in February 2017, a 3-1 win in the Premier League.
Injuries
Chelsea – The 25-year-old central-midfielder Marco van Ginkel is the only Chelsea player in the injury list.
Arsenal – Defenders Carl Jenkinson, Laurent Koscielny & Sead Kolasinac and the midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles are in the Arsenal injury list.
Team’s predicted starting line-ups
Chelsea predicted XI:
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso
Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Ross Barkley, Pedro, Eden Hazard
Alvaro Morata
Arsenal predicted XI:
Petr Cech
Hector Bellerin, Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Stephan Lichtsteiner
Lucas Torreira, Granit Xhaka, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Mesut Ozil
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette