2018/19 Premier League: Chelsea vs Arsenal - Predicted Line-ups

Written By: Sandipan Ghosh
Arsenal manager Unai Emery will look for his first Premier League win against Chelsea this weekend
Bengaluru, August 17: The 2018/19 Premier League will see its first London derby this Saturday (August 18) when Chelsea take on arch-rivals Arsenal at Stamford Bridge at 10 pm IST (Watch the match live on Star Sports Select and Hotstar).

Both the London clubs come into this season with a new set of managers. While Maurizio Sarri replaced Antonio Conte in Chelsea, Unai Emery was roped in for long-time Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

After losing the FA Community Shield game against Manchester City, Chelsea began their Premier League season on a positive note, winning 3-0 away at Huddersfield Town.

However, Arsenal suffered a 0-2 home defeat in their 2018/19 Premier League season opener against the defending champions Manchester City.

In the pre-season European tour, the match between Arsenal and Chelsea ended 1-1 after 90 minutes. Arsenal later edged Chelsea 6-5 in a penalty shootout.

In their recent meetings, Arsenal have had a decent record over the West London club (Chelsea) as the North London club hasn’t suffered a defeat in the last six meetings (won three and drew three) against The Blues.

Both their previous season’s (2017/18) Premier League matches ended in draws. The Stamford Bridge game was a goalless draw last September, while the Emirates Stadium game finished 2-2 this January.

Chelsea defeated Arsenal last time in February 2017, a 3-1 win in the Premier League.

Injuries

Chelsea – The 25-year-old central-midfielder Marco van Ginkel is the only Chelsea player in the injury list.

Arsenal – Defenders Carl Jenkinson, Laurent Koscielny & Sead Kolasinac and the midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles are in the Arsenal injury list.

Team’s predicted starting line-ups

Chelsea predicted XI:

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso

Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Ross Barkley, Pedro, Eden Hazard

Alvaro Morata

Arsenal predicted XI:

Petr Cech

Hector Bellerin, Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Stephan Lichtsteiner

Lucas Torreira, Granit Xhaka, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Mesut Ozil

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette

    Story first published: Friday, August 17, 2018, 15:30 [IST]
