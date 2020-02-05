Three players Chelsea should target if they sell Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kolkata, February 5: Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has lost his complete faith in number one goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and has reportedly urged the board to sell the Spanish international.
Just one-and-half years ago, the Blues signed Kepa from Athletic Bilbao on a world-record fee of £71.6million just a few days after Liverpool beat them for the signing of Alisson Becker from AS Roma.
But, it seems that the 25-year-old has not been able to impress Lampard at all.
However, Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia is against selling Kepa who was also dropped by Lampard in Chelsea's most recent Premier League outing against Leicester City which ended in a 2-2 draw.
As per reports, Lampard has already started his search for a new keeper who would be his new No.1 and here we look at three keepers who the Blues should pursue.
Nick Pope (Burnley)
Lampard's No.1 choice is believed to 27-year-old Burnley goalkeeper Pope. The Englishman has certainly been impressive in the Premier League in recent times and has been the undisputed number one of the Clarets for quite some time now. And, he had to fight off strong competition from the likes of Tom Heaton and Joe Hart in the past.
Dean Henderson (Manchester United)
Henderson is a bit unlucky to be fair that he has David de Gea ahead of him at his parent club Manchester United. The 22-year-old has been a sensation at Sheffield United this season on loan, but despite his strong run of form, it does not look like he has a future at Manchester United. De Gea is just 29 years and still has a long left at Old Trafford. It would be unrealistic to believe than Henderson will keep waiting for his opportunity at his boyhood club for another five of six years. And, Chelsea could certainly try to take advantage of that as they can have a long-term prospect in the English Under-21 international.
Andre Onana (Ajax)
Ajax have always produced amazing players over the years and last year, they had a sensational run in the UEFA Champions League in which a number of their young players stole the show. Some of them left for bigger challenges in the summer but a few of them are still at the Amsterdam Arena. And, one of them is the Dutch giants' goalkeeper Onana. The Cameroon international has been really impressive for Alax in recent times and was subsequently linked a summer move to Tottenham Hotspur. He would be another solid option for Lampard.