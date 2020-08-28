Football
Aaron Mooy swaps Brighton for Shanghai SIPG

By Peter Thompson
Aaron Mooy

Shanghai, August 28: Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Aaron Mooy has agreed to join Chinese Super League Shanghai SIPG for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.

The Australia international only signed a permanent deal with Brighton in January after making an initial loan move from Championship side Huddersfield Town.

Brighton on Friday (August 28) announced that the 29-year-old is on the move again, ending a short spell with the Premier League club.

Seagulls head coach Graham Potter said: "Aaron has been an excellent professional during his time with us. From day one with us he fitted in really well.

"It's a good move for all parties. We have a number of really good players in that position and therefore Aaron goes with our blessing.

"I have really enjoyed working with him, and on behalf of everyone at the club I would like to thank him for his contribution and wish him well for the future."

Mooy made 32 appearances for Brighton last season, scoring twice and providing two assists.


Story first published: Friday, August 28, 2020, 21:00 [IST]
