Aaron Ramsey being tracked by Spurs: A tough deal to crack?

Bengaluru, Feb 8: Tottenham Hotspur could line-up a move for outcast Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey if Juventus consider selling him up, as per some reports.
The Bianconeri have their sights set on Sassuolo's Manuel Locatelli as his replacement but need to raise funds. Getting rid of Ramsey who is on a hefty weekly wage hence could serve as big financial support in this case.
Ramsey could be available for a nominal fee in summer and there is understanding that a return to Premier League could be on his mind. It has put Spurs on red alert while Wolves are also believed to be tracking the progress.
Ramsey's struggle so far in Italy
Ramsey moved to Turin 18 months ago on a free deal, bringing an end to his 11-year association with Arsenal. However, things in Serie A haven't gone totally to plan for him, despite claiming the first league title of his career last season. Recurring injury issues although has been a major problem but managers not trusting for the first-team role completely has been the major problem.
He only got just over 1,000 minutes of league football under Maurizio Sarri last season and things have not improved this term under Pirlo as well with just nine starts so far. So the competition at Juventus, coupled with his heavy wages, means the Old Lady management could look to offload him for betterment.
A tough deal to crack?
Mourinho is likely to get another opportunity to turn things around next season and another squad overhaul could be seen. Mourinho has been a fan of the midfielder and for a little amount of €10-€15 million he could be a good coup.
With Dele Alli already not in Mourinho's plan, Ramsey could directly slot in as his replacement. The Welsh midfielder could provide more versatility in the midfield and can provide satisfactory competition to Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso. However, Ramsey's previous strong association with Arsenal could be a big factor in this case while Spurs' strict wage means he has to take a pay cut to join them.