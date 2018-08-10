Football

Ramsey makes timely return to Arsenal training

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey
London, August 10: Arsenal have welcomed Aaron Ramsey back to training ahead of Sunday's season-opening visit from Premier League champions Manchester City.

Wales midfielder Ramsey has been struggling with a calf problem sustained in the warm-up prior to last week's International Champions Cup clash with Chelsea.

The 27-year-old, who is in the final year of his deal at Emirates Stadium, could now play some part in Unai Emery's first competitive match in charge of the Gunners.

Sead Kolasinac will miss the match with a knee injury that should sideline him for at least eight weeks.

Fellow defender Laurent Koscielny is not expected back until the end of the year as he continues to recover from a long-term Achilles injury.

    Story first published: Friday, August 10, 2018, 3:30 [IST]
