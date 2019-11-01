Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

AC Milan 1-0 SPAL: Sublime Suso gives Pioli first win

By Dom Farrell
Sub Suso helps Milan edge SPAL
Sub Suso helps Milan edge SPAL

Milan, November 1: Suso came off the bench to emphatically answer his critics with a stunning free-kick and give AC Milan a much-needed 1-0 win over Serie A strugglers SPAL.

Results | Points Table | Fixtures

The Spanish forward has become a focus of ire for a section of the Rossoneri faithful amid a wretched start to the season and recently appointed head coach Stefano Pioli dropped him to the bench on Thursday (October 31).

It had the desired effect, too, as Suso curled in a majestic 63rd-minute free-kick after his replacement Samu Castillejo hit the crossbar during the first half.

1
2021147

The enterprising Theo Hernandez had a goal disallowed for offside before Suso broke the deadlock, setting up a result that edges Milan into the top half of the table while SPAL remain second bottom.

Lucas Paqueta tested visiting goalkeeper Etrit Berisha when he caught a third-minute drive sweetly, before Pioli's big selection call almost paid a swift dividend.

Castillejo rattled the crossbar from close range in the 13th minute after Paqueta found left-back Hernandez to cross.

Another man called back into the starting XI, Krzysztof Piatek, sent a speculative first-time effort from range zipping narrowly over, although the hosts lost impetus during an increasingly turgid first period.

Hernandez briefly thought he had given Milan the lead, slotting in first time from Paqueta's throughball, but the playmaker delayed his pass a fraction too long and the flag was raised.

Suso was introduced for Castillejo in the 57th minute and he quickly made his presence felt – leaving Berisha with no chance after Francesco Vicari was booked for fouling Piatek.

Paqueta failed to lift a finish over Berisha for the goal his endeavours deserved after being played in by Hakan Calhanoglu - wastefulness he almost regretted when Jasmin Kurtic headed over a glorious chance to equalise five minutes from time.

What does it mean? Pioli gets off and running

It will take much more than a fitful triumph over relegation candidates to win Milan's fans round to former Inter boss Pioli but there was a risk of his reign unravelling at a rapid pace after one point from his first two matches in charge. A first clean sheet since mid-September was also welcome.

SPAL claimed a creditable 1-1 draw against Napoli last time out. Nevertheless, a return of seven points from 10 matches suggests a long, hard Italian winter ahead.

Paqueta pulls the strings

Although Suso will deservedly grab the headlines, most of Milan's best creative moments were down to their Brazilian schemer. Paqueta must still sharpen his end product – the flicker of indecisiveness on Hernandez's disallowed goal standing as a case in point – but there was plenty to admire from a player who looks set to shoulder his team's creative burden on this evidence.

Vicari goes off-road

The centre-back played his part in a determined defensive effort but erred decisively by impeding Piatek to leave Suso licking his lips.

What's next

Milan face a tough test against Lazio at San Siro next time out, while SPAL will look to get back on track at home to Sampdoria.

More SERIE A News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
England won by 7 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, November 1, 2019, 3:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 1, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue