AC Milan Seeks Consistency After Strong Performance Against Udinese In Serie A

Following a convincing 3-0 win over Udinese, AC Milan's assistant coach Marco Landucci stresses the importance of maintaining consistency and defensive improvement. Key player Christian Pulisic shone with two goals and an assist.

By

AC Milan's assistant coach, Marco Landucci, emphasised the importance of maintaining the same level of performance and spirit shown in their recent victory over Udinese. The team secured a 3-0 win at Bluenergy Stadium, marking their third consecutive Serie A victory without conceding a goal. This achievement is notable as it is the first time since February 2023 that Milan has accomplished such a feat.

Landucci stepped in for head coach Massimiliano Allegri, who was serving a touchline ban after being sent off during the previous match against Bologna. He highlighted Milan's defensive improvements since Allegri's return to the club. "We need to play like we did today in every game," he stated. "Not just the performance, because we were great, but also the spirit on show."

Milan Targets Consistency After Udinese Win

The Rossoneri have managed to keep clean sheets in their first two away matches of an Italian top-flight season for only the third time in their history. This accomplishment was previously achieved during the 1971-72 and 1989-90 campaigns. Landucci praised the team's hard work and determination, noting that they have formed a solid group eager to learn and improve.

Christian Pulisic played a crucial role in Milan's success by scoring two goals and providing an assist. This performance makes him the first player to score at least 25 goals and provide at least 15 assists over the last three Serie A seasons, with a total of 26 goals and 18 assists. "It is not easy to come here and keep a clean sheet," Landucci added, acknowledging the team's defensive solidity.

Milan's defensive statistics from previous seasons showed room for improvement, with 49 and 43 goals conceded over two years. Addressing this issue was crucial for achieving higher league standings. The players' willingness to adapt and change has been instrumental in their recent success.

Gabbia Leads as Captain Amid Injuries

Injuries to key players Mike Maignan and Rafael Leao meant Matteo Gabbia took on captaincy duties for the first time. The academy graduate expressed his pride in wearing the armband during such an important victory. "I am obviously very happy; it's a dream come true," Gabbia told Sky Sport Italia.

Despite his joy, Gabbia hopes Maignan and Leao return soon as they are vital leaders for the team. The focus now is on maintaining consistency throughout the season by taking each game as it comes.

Landucci concluded by acknowledging that while they are pleased with their progress, continuous effort is necessary to sustain this level of performance throughout the season.

Story first published: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 15:46 [IST]
