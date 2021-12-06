AC Milan could sign Chelsea defender in January - A feasible deal for the player?

Bengaluru, Dec. 6: AC Milan are reportedly one of the clubs interested in signing Chelsea outcast Malang Sarr in the upcoming January transfer window.
The
Rossoneri
are
actively
searching
the
market
for
a
new
centre-back
in
January
in
order
to
replace
Simon
Kjaer.
The
Danish
defender
has
been
ruled
out
until
the
end
of
the
season
due
to
a
knee
operation,
creating
a
massive
disbalance
in
the
backline.
And
it
appears
Milan
have
now
set
their
sights
on
Sarr
as
a
potentially
cost-effective
option
next
month.
Malang Sarr's Chelsea career so far
The 22-year-old signed for Chelsea on a free transfer last year and has since struggled for game time in the team. He was immediately sent out on a year-long loan deal to Porto for the full 2020/21 season. But it didn’t work out very well, with the defender featuring in only eight league matches.
The
club
did
not
find
a
feasible
suitor
for
him
in
the
summer
and
Tuchel
decided
to
keep
him
for
the
time
being.
He
has
since
featured
only
three
times,
finding
it
tough
to
break
into
the
Blues
defence
that
has
proven
to
be
one
of
the
best
in
the
world
right
now.
The
Premier
League
side
is
now
again
likely
to
offer
him
to
clubs
in
January
and
Milan
who
are
in
need
of
a
defender
could
approach
them.
Transfer Link-up
It was earlier reported that Sarr was in Milan last week to negotiate a potential transfer with Inter Milan in January. But their arch-rivals too reportedly has joined the race. A loan with an option to clause could be inserted in his deal while €15m is reported to be his transfer fee.
Feasible deal for Milan?
Not many defenders would be available for signing in January. In that aspect, Milan could take a chance with the French defender who would available for a cut-price option. Milan share a fantastic relationship with Chelsea, having previously signed Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud on permanent transfers, whilst Tiemoue Bakayoko is on loan in Milan. It could help them in further negotiation. Sarr who was impressive during his Nice days could also get a fresh start at Milan.