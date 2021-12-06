Football
AC Milan could sign Chelsea defender in January - A feasible deal for the player?

By

Bengaluru, Dec. 6: AC Milan are reportedly one of the clubs interested in signing Chelsea outcast Malang Sarr in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Rossoneri are actively searching the market for a new centre-back in January in order to replace Simon Kjaer. The Danish defender has been ruled out until the end of the season due to a knee operation, creating a massive disbalance in the backline. And it appears Milan have now set their sights on Sarr as a potentially cost-effective option next month.

Malang Sarr's Chelsea career so far

The 22-year-old signed for Chelsea on a free transfer last year and has since struggled for game time in the team. He was immediately sent out on a year-long loan deal to Porto for the full 2020/21 season. But it didn’t work out very well, with the defender featuring in only eight league matches.

The club did not find a feasible suitor for him in the summer and Tuchel decided to keep him for the time being. He has since featured only three times, finding it tough to break into the Blues defence that has proven to be one of the best in the world right now. The Premier League side is now again likely to offer him to clubs in January and Milan who are in need of a defender could approach them.

Transfer Link-up

It was earlier reported that Sarr was in Milan last week to negotiate a potential transfer with Inter Milan in January. But their arch-rivals too reportedly has joined the race. A loan with an option to clause could be inserted in his deal while €15m is reported to be his transfer fee.

Feasible deal for Milan?

Not many defenders would be available for signing in January. In that aspect, Milan could take a chance with the French defender who would available for a cut-price option. Milan share a fantastic relationship with Chelsea, having previously signed Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud on permanent transfers, whilst Tiemoue Bakayoko is on loan in Milan. It could help them in further negotiation. Sarr who was impressive during his Nice days could also get a fresh start at Milan.

Story first published: Monday, December 6, 2021, 16:16 [IST]
