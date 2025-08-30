Football AC Milan Achieves First Victory Of The Season Against Lecce With Goals From Loftus-Cheek And Pulisic AC Milan secured their first win of the 2025-26 Serie A season with a 2-0 victory over Lecce. Goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic marked a successful outing for Massimiliano Allegri's side. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 3:22 [IST]

-myKhel Team

AC Milan secured their first victory of the 2025-26 Serie A season with a 2-0 win against Lecce. Goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic ensured the win. This marked Massimiliano Allegri's first league triumph since his return to the club, following an initial 2-1 loss to Cremonese.

The Rossoneri initially thought they had scored early through Matteo Gabbia's header, but VAR disallowed it due to a foul. Later, Santiago Gimenez's goal was also ruled out for offside. However, Loftus-Cheek eventually broke the deadlock in the 66th minute by heading Luka Modric's free-kick past Wladimiro Falcone.

Pulisic made a significant impact after being introduced as a substitute. Despite starting on the bench, he capitalised on a defensive error nine minutes after coming on, scoring with a left-footed shot from inside the box to secure all three points for Milan.

Luka Modric joined Milan from Real Madrid on a free transfer after 13 successful years. At nearly 40 years old, he became Serie A's oldest midfielder to assist a goal since Opta began tracking data in 2004-05. His assist helped Loftus-Cheek score his first goal for Milan since March 2024.

Loftus-Cheek celebrated his milestone of 50 league appearances for Milan. Among English players at the club, only Fikayo Tomori has more appearances since the three-point win system started in 1994.

Lecce's Struggles Continue

Lecce have yet to score this season and have now gone four consecutive league games without finding the net. This is their longest goalless streak since February 2024. Their inability to score highlights ongoing challenges as they seek their first points of the campaign.

AC Milan's win provides them with momentum as they aim for further success this season. The contributions from new signings like Modric and impactful performances from players like Pulisic will be crucial as they progress in Serie A.