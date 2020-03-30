Football
AC Milan star asks UK govt to bring back elderly mother of agent stuck in Goa

By
Asmir Begovic

Milan, March 30: AC Milan goalkeeper Asmir Begovic pleads the UK government to help bring back the mother of his British agent who is stuck in Goa, where it has become tough to source food and water due to the lockdown in India.

The 32-year-old former Chelsea star posted a tweet seeking help for his agent's mother.

"The 67 year old mother of my close friend and agent is stuck in Goa, India along with hundreds of other British citizens. With India in total lockdown, it is becoming hard for them to source food and water," Begovic tweeted.

He also posted another tweet along with the link to a petition seeking the British government's assistance.

"Please sign this petition to implore the British government to repatriate these citizens."

India is in a lockdown till April 14 to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused more than 34,000 deaths globally. In India, the number of cases has crossed the 1,000 mark and 28 people have so far died of the dreaded Covid-19.

Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 11:36 [IST]
