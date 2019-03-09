Football

Adidas plans bonus for Women's World Cup winners equal to male counterparts

By
Equal pay for equal play is the motto after Adidas announced their bonus payout for this years Womens World Cup.

London, March 9: Adidas announced all athletes on the winning team at the 2019 Women's World Cup in France will receive the same bonus payout as their male counterparts.

The giant sportswear company released the news on Friday, with the motto "Equal pay for equal play".

"We believe in inspiring and enabling the next generation of female athletes, creators and leaders through breaking barriers," Adidas executive board member Eric Liedtke said in a statement.

"We are announcing that all Adidas athletes on the winning 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup team will receive the same performance bonus payout as their male peers."

It comes on the same day all 28 players on the United States women's team reportedly filed a gender discrimination suit against the US Soccer Federation.

The lawsuit cited inequities affecting everything from the team's pay, training and travel to medical treatment.

The Women's World Cup gets underway on June 7, with the USA looking to defender their title.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 9, 2019, 8:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 9, 2019

