Argentina FA fined for 'homophobic and insulting chants'

FIFA confirmed that Argentina has been sanctioned for a range of incidents.

Zurich, June 26: The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has been hit with a CHF 105,000 (£80,085) fine for "homophobic and insulting chants" in their World Cup defeat to Croatia.

Argentina were beaten 3-0 in the Group D clash, with an error from goalkeeper Willy Caballero setting up a sensational upset for Lionel Messi's side.

FIFA confirmed in a statement on Monday that the AFA has been sanctioned for a range of incidents during the defeat, which leaves Argentina on the brink of an early exit.

The punishment was handed out "for the involvement of Argentinian supporters in fights, throwing objects and homophobic and insulting chants".

In addition, FIFA said the AFA had breached the media and marketing regulations by "failing to attend a flash interview after the match".

The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) was previously fined CHF 10,000 (£7,616) "discriminatory and insulting chants" during a 1-0 win over world champions Germany.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 4:00 [IST]
