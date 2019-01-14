AFC Asian Cup 2019, India vs Bahrain Live Updates: Blue Tigers eye history

Sharjah, January 14: India lock horns with Bahrain at the Sharjah Stadium on Monday with history in their sight. Sitting second in Group A with three points from two matches, the Blue Tigers are in need of just a draw against the Reds to confirm their spot in the next stage of the competition.

Sunil Chhetri would also be hoping to make this fixture memorable, as he equals former skipper Bhaichung Bhutia's record for highest appearances for India at 107 each.

After opening their campaign with a 4-1 win over Thailand, India come into this match on the back of a 2-0 defeat to hosts UAE. On the other hand, Bahrain are yet to secure a win in the group stages. They played a 1-1 draw against hosts UAE in their tournament opener, while losing 1-0 against Thailand on Thursday.

Bahrain have no option but to win this match and propel themselves into the knockout rounds. Miroslav Soukup's side can be expected to take the game to India on Monday.

In their last Asian Cup meeting, Bahrain beat India 5-2 in the group stages of the 2011 tournament. That was also Bahrain's biggest win to date at the tournament. So, the odds may be stacked against India, who will eye their first ever knock out stage qualification having failed in their previous two attempts in 1984 and 2011.

Predicted XI's:

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika, Subhasish Bose; Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Pronay Halder, Ashique Kuruniyan; Jeje Lalpekhlua, Sunil Chhetri

Bahrain: Sayed Shubbar Alawi; Ahmed Juma, Waleed Al Hayam, Hamad Al-Shamsan, Sayed Redha Issa; Sayed Dhiya Saeed, Komail Al Aswad, Abdulwahab Al Safi, Ali Madan; Jamal Rasheed, Mohamed Al Romaihi

In their last and only Asian Cup meeting in 2011, India lost 5-2 to Bahrain in the group stages.



With three points from two matches, India know they just need a draw against Bahrain to confirm their spot in the next stage of the competition.

Kick off at 9:30PM - IST ⏰🙌🏽



Welcome to the live updates of AFC Asian Cup 2019 Group A clash between Bharain and India, who eye history in the competition.