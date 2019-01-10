AFC Asian Cup 2019: India Vs UAE, Live Updates: Blue Tigers eye win as they take on hosts

Abu Dhabi, January 10: Upbeat with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Thailand in the opening match of the AFC Asian Cup 2019, India face a bigger test as they face hosts UAE in their second game here on Thursday (January 10).

Stephen Constantine's boys will face higher-ranked UAE at the Zayed Sports City where they will hope for a repeat. Coach Constantine will be pleased with how the second half against Thailand turned out. India not only managed to shut down a lethal Thai attack after being tied 1-1 at the break, but also threatened at the other end through quick transitions in the attack.

That stupendous show earned India three valuable points, a place on top of the group and a goal average of plus three. India grabbed their chances against Thailand with the strikers clinical upfront. Sunil Chhetri scored a brace, while Jeje Lalpekhlua and Anirudh Thapa scored the other two goals.

With a FIFA ranking of 79, UAE are the highest-ranked team in Group A and poses a difficult challenge for India. The Whites will look to boss the midfield where Thapa and Pronay Halder will come up against a tightly-knit three-man midfield.

UAE will miss the services of the injured Omar Abdulrahman who is regarded as one of Asia's best players, but Alberto Zaccheroni's men have enough firepower to test Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in India's goal. UAE were held by Bahrain in their opening match and, in front of their home crowd, they will be eager to make amends.

Here are the live updates from the match:

Match kicks-off at 9:30 PM (IST).