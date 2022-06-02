Football
AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Indian Squad, Schedule, Results, Points Table, TV Channel & Live Streaming Info

By
Indian football team will be in Group D of 2023 AFC Asian Cup third round qualifiers
Indian football team will be in Group D of 2023 AFC Asian Cup third round qualifiers

Indian Football Team will look to book their spot in 2023 AFC Asian Cup, the tournament organized by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to crown the champion of the continent.

India will be among 24 nations fighting for 11 spots for the tournament proper during the third round of qualifiers, which is scheduled to be held from June 8 to June 14 across venues.

In the third round of AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers, 24 teams including India are split into six groups of four teams each with a team playing the three other teams in their respective groups in single round robin matches with the group winner earning a spot for the tournament proper.

While six group winners will join the already qualified 13 teams, five best second placed teams will also join them for the main draw of the tournament, scheduled to be later.

India are in Group D with Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Cambodia as other participants and will play at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The Blue Tigers will begin their campaign against Cambodia on June 8.

Here is all you need to know about India's 2023 AFC Asian Cup 3rd Round Qualifiers:

Indian Squad for AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers Third Round

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Laxmikanth Kattimani, Amrinder Singh.

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Akash Mishra, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhashish Bose, Pritam Kotal.

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Deepak Tangri, Udanta Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Wangjam, Ashique Kuruniyan, Liston Colaco.

Forwards: Ishan Pandita, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh.

Indian Group Schedule and Results in AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers Third Round

Date Fixture Time in IST Result
8 June Hong Kong vs Afghanistan 5 PM
8 June India vs Cambodia 8:30 PM
11 June Cambodia vs Hong Kong 5 PM
11 June India vs Afghanistan 8:30 PM
14 June Afghanistan vs Cambodia 5 PM
14 June India vs Hong Kong 8:30 PM

Indian Group and Points Table of AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers Third Round

Position Team Matches Won Lost Drew Goals Points
1 India 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Cambodia 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Hong Kong 0 0 0 0 0 0

- Group winner will qualify for AFC Asian Cup 2023 Main Draw

AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers Third Round Best Second-Placed Teams Table

Position Team Matches Won Lost Drew Goals Points
1 A2 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 B2 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 C2 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 D2 0 0 0 0 0 0
5 E2 0 0 0 0 0 0
6 F2 0 0 0 0 0 0

- Top 5 will join the group winners in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Main Draw

AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualified Teams

Sl No. Qualified Team
1 Syria
2 Australia
3 Iran
4 Saudi Arabia
5 Qatar
6 Japan
7 UAE
8 South Korea
9 China
10 Iraq
11 Oman
12 Vietnam
13 Lebanon
14 TBD
15 TBD
16 TBD
17 TBD
18 TBD
19 TBD
20 TBD
21 TBD
22 TBD
23 TBD
24 TBD

- 11 spots will be filled based on the outcome of the third round qualifiers results

AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers Third Round Telecast & Live Streaming Info

Star Sports Network will telecast the matches live on Star Sports 3 in India, while Disney+ Hotstar will be destination for live streaming.

Story first published: Thursday, June 2, 2022, 16:19 [IST]
