AFC Asian Cup Qualifier: We have the opportunity for revenge at home: Krestinin

Bishkek, March 26: Alexander Krestinin, the head coach of the Kyrgyz Republic national team, expressed that his team is looking nothing for but 'a revenge' when they take on group-leaders India at an AFC Asian Cup Qualifier on Tuesday (March 27).
ALSO READ: India will play for a win: Stephen Constantine
"Despite playing valiant football, we lost in India and now we have the opportunity for revenge in our home. We will, by no means, let the opportunity go off our hands", Krestinin expressed.
The Kyrgyz Republic are three points shy of India having played 5 matches in the qualification round and the Central Asian team have already qualified for the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 akin to their counterpart.
The coach stressed that Tuesday's encounter is a match where "both teams would start from zero." "Yes, we have already qualified but the qualification process isn't over yet. Tomorrow is a new match and we both will have to start from zero. We're ready for the challenge and we are ready to face India at our home."
Moreover, they secured the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 confirmation berth having hammered Myanmar in a mammoth 5-1 victory in their last outing. The coach lauded his team's performance and stated that they would like to continue the momentum on Tuesday as well.
"We had a great victory against Myanmar to qualify but the process is still on. Our preparation is going according to the plan and we look to secure another victory ahead of our own fans", the 39-year-old gaffer stated.
Skipper Anton Zemlyanukhin added another feather to his cap recently, having scored the maximum number of goals for the national team. But the striker brushed it aside before the final encounter of the AFC Asian Cup qualification round.
Incidentally, the coach had to substitute him pretty early owing to an injury in the previous leg played in Bengaluru. The prolific striker stated that he would like to make amends for that miss. "Firstly, I would like to share this credit with all my teammates but most importantly, that's going to play no part in tomorrow's game. Unfortunately, I had to come out of the pitch too early in the previous leg. I'll try my best to make the opportunity count in front of our own supporters", a confident Zemlyanukhin stated.
Match kicks off at 7:30pm IST
Source: AIFF
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.