Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

AFC Asian Cup: UAE vs Bahrain preview: Hosts eye a winning start

By
UAE will be eyeing a winning start at home
UAE will be eyeing a winning start at home in the tournament lung opener. Image: Twitter

Bengaluru/Abu Dhabi, January 4: As hosts UAE take on Bahrain in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 lung opener at the Zayed Sports City Stadium on Saturday (January 5), they will be eyeing nothing less than a win.

The match starts at 8pm local time (9.30pm IST), just after the opening ceremony.

UAE are determined to win the AFC Asian Cup on home soil, having fallen in the final when they hosted the 1996 edition.

Their form going into the Finals, however, has been erratic and head coach Alberto Zaccheroni has to get his squad firing despite the absence of the talismanic Omar Abdulrahman, who has been ruled out by injury.

Zaccheroni, however, knows what it takes to win the AFC Asian Cup, having led Japan to success in the 2011 edition held in Qatar and UAE, who are ranked 79th will be counting on his touch to do the same.

The hosts should consider themselves favourites from the group also featuring Thailand and India.

Meanwhile, Bahrain, will also be aiming to kick off their campaign with an opening win over hosts, if achieved, will boost their hopes of seeing action in the knockout stage. Miroslav Soukup's side, whose FIFA ranking is 113, will be confident they can match Thailand and India.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, January 4, 2019, 16:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 4, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue