AFC Champions League review: Al Hilal in control, Al Sadd held

By
Al Hilal twice came from behind to claim a 4-2 win at Al-Ahli in the AFC Champions League thanks to Bafetimbi Gomis' hat-trick.

Jeddah, August 7: Bafetimbi Gomis did the star turn with a hat-trick as Al Hilal twice came from behind to claim a 4-2 away win at Al Ahli in their AFC Champions League last-16 first leg thanks to Bafetimbi Gomis' hat-trick.

The all-Saudi clash looked to be going in the hosts' favour at half-time as they led 2-1 on Tuesday.

Gomis had cancelled out Omar Al Somah's opener, but the Syria star's strike partner Djinni restored Al Ahli's advantage.

However, Gomis had his second three minutes after the restart and the visitors took control.

Gomis completed his hat-trick in the 65th minute, taking his tally to seven in the competition this season, and substitute Abdullah Al Hafith got the fourth late on to give Al Hilal a handsome scoreline to protect in the return fixture.

Al Sadd held

Elsewhere, two Qatari sides could not be separated in their first leg, with Al Duhail held by Al Sadd in the match which saw Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez making his competitive debut as coach for the latter.

It could have been worse still for Al Duhail as the visitors led through Akram Afif on the half-hour mark.

But Youssef Msakni hit back on the stroke of half-time and a goalless second half saw the first-leg spoils shared at 1-1.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 2:30 [IST]
