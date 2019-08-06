Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

AFC Champions League: Xavi all set to make his coaching debut for Al Sadd

By
Xavi Hernadez
Xavi Hernadez will now lead from the dug out. Image: Al Sadd Twitter

Bengaluru/Doha, August 6: Barcelona legend and Spain's World Cup-winner Xavi Hernandez will make his competitive debut as coach when he stands in the Al Sadd dug out for their AFC Champions League round-of-16 first-leg tie against Al Duhail on Tuesday (August 6).

The all-Qatari tie will kick off at 7pm local time (9.30 pm IST) at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

One of the most decorated players in football history, Xavi won 19 honours during his 17-year trophy-laden career at Camp Nou and also enjoyed great success on the international stage, winning the FIFA World Cup and Euro 2008 and 2012 with Spain. He then joined Qatar Stars League club and former AFC Champions League winners Al Sadd in 2015 to see out his playing days and called time on his player career following Sadd's 0-2 loss to Persepolis in Tehran's Azadi Stadium in May this year.

Xavi had spoken about his coaching intentions

"I would like to say first how happy I'm to be here as the coach of Al Sadd. I want to thank the club management for giving me this opportunity. I'm also delighted to be coaching such excellent players, who've great qualities," Xavi said in the pre-match press conference.

For Sadd, this will be their sixth knock-out stage appearance, more than any other Qatari side. They were the last West Asian side to lift the AFC Champions League trophy back in 2011. Since then, they have reached the round-of-16, quarterfinals and semifinals once each.

Sadd, who are the reigning Qatar Stars League champions, made it to the round-of-16 by topping Group D while Duhail qualified for the knockout stage by finishing as runners-up in Group C.

Talking about the match Xavi said his team was fully prepared for the challenge.

"We're fully prepared for this challenge, at the start of the season. Our goal is to always keep attacking. It's difficult to score 100 goals every season. Our aim is to win titles and there's a big challenge in front of us. We'll take it step by step. I've a new philosophy and I think that the players are ready to implement it on the pitch," Xavi added.

(With AFC/Al Sadd Media inputs)

More XAVI HERNANDEZ News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 11:45 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 6, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue