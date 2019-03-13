Football

AFC Champions League Review: Holders Kashima Antlers surrender two-goal lead, Al Sadd edge Persepolis

By
Graziano Pelle
Graziano Pelle struck twice to claim a 2-2 draw for Shandong Luneng at home to AFC Champions League holders Kashima Antlers

Jinan (China), March 13: Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League holders Kashima Antlers surrendered a two-goal lead at home to Shandong Luneng in the pick of action.

Kashima led 2-0 inside 14 minutes at Jinan Olympic Sports Center Stadium thanks to a well-taken Sho Ito double, but were pegged back by a brace from Graziano Pelle in Group E.

Pelle got Shandong back in the game from the penalty spot before earning the Chinese side their second point of the tournament with a powerful finish into the top corner, taking his tally to four goals in this season's competition.

In Tuesday's other Group E game, Johor Darul Ta'zim came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw against Gyeongnam in the Malaysian side's first ever home fixture in the AFC Champions League.

Two-time winners Guangzhou Evergrande fell to a 1-3 defeat away to debutants Daegu, who moved three points clear at the top of Group G.

Brazilian striker Edgar struck twice in the first half for Daegu, the Korean side following up their matchday one defeat of Melbourne Victory with another three points. Anderson Talisca got one back for Fabio Cannavaro's men but Daegu's win was sealed by Kim Dae-won.

A-League side Victory remain pointless and bottom of the table after Keisuke Honda's team went down 2-1 in Japan, losing away to Sanfrecce Hiroshima thanks to Daiki Watari's late header.

Bounedjah nets Al Sadd winner

In Group D, Marat Bikmaev's goal was enough to earn Pakhtakor Tashkent a 1-0 home win against Al Ahli, while Baghdad Bounedjah headed a dramatic 95th-minute winner to earn Al Sadd victory at home to Persepolis.

Sadd got a freekick on the left for a foul on Bounedjah and captain Al Haydous opted to float it at the far post where Abdulkarim Hassan headed the ball across the goal.

Bounedjah, expecting the knock back, headed home with ease and tossed his shirt in the air in celebration before disappearing under a heap of exulting Sadd players.

Meanwhile, Carlos Eduardo, Ali Hadi Albulayhi and Bafetimbi Gomis scored to earn Al Hilal a 3-1 win at home to Al Duhail, moving them top of Group C, where Esteghlal drew 1-1 at home to Al Ain.

(With OPTA inputs)

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 0:20 [IST]
