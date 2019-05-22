Football

AFC Champions League Review: Oscar hat-trick helps Shanghai SIPG progress

By
Oscar
Former Chelsea star Oscar scored twice in the first half

Shanghai, May 22: Oscar scored a hat-trick as Shanghai SIPG thrashed Ulsan 5-0 to secure a place in the AFC Champions League's knockout phase.

Ulsan were already assured of a spot in the next round, while Shanghai needed to match the result of Kawasaki Frontale against Sydney FC.

Shanghai ultimately needed no favours from the Australian side, with former Chelsea star Oscar scoring twice in the first half, netting after a solo run and one-two with Elkeson, before getting his second with a fine curling effort.

Li Shenglong extended the lead just after the hour with a strike from a tight angle, Oscar completed his treble on the break and Hu Jinghang wrapped things up when pouncing on a rebound.

That victory meant Frontale's 4-0 win away to Sydney was ultimately futile.

Urawa Reds booked their passage from Group G at the expense of Beijing Guoan, beating the Chinese side comfortably 3-0, while Jeonbuk Motors – already through in first place – drew 0-0 with rock-bottom Buriram United.

In Group B, Lokomotiv Tashkent beat Al Rayyan 3-2, but both sides had already been eliminated from the competition, with Al Wahda securing top spot with a 1-1 draw at Al Ittihad, who finish second.

Al Zawra'a bow out on a high after thumping Al Wasl 5-1 away from home.

Group A's other participants Zob Ahan and Al Nassr were due to face each other in Iraq, but the meeting was postponed due to "safety concerns" after crowd trouble at the Iranian side's last Champions League game with Al Zawra'a.

(With OPTA inputs)

 
Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 2:50 [IST]
