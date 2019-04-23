Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

AFC Champions League Review: Xavi stars in last-gasp Al Sadd victory

By Opta
Al Sadd star Xavi
Al Sadd star Xavi

Doha, April 23: Xavi scored a superb free-kick and set up the winner as Al Sadd overcame Pakhtakor 2-1 in the AFC Champions League to go top of Group D.

With Al Ahli having beaten 2018 runners up Persepolis 2-1 earlier on Monday (April 22), Al Sadd got off the mark nine minutes in when Xavi – who netted a double in a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture two weeks ago – curled in a sublime set-piece from 20 yards.

Pakhtakor restored parity through Egor Krimets' close-range header, and that looked set to be enough for a point until Baghdad Bounedjah regained possession deep in the visitors' half, exchanged a quick one-two with Xavi and picked out the bottom-right corner in the 87th minute.

In Abu Dhabi, Leonardo scored four as Al Wahda came from two goals down to beat Al Rayyan 4-3 in a thrilling Group B contest.

Sebastian Soria put Al Rayyan ahead inside two minutes, with Gelmin Rivas scoring either side of Leonardo's first goal in a whirlwind start.

But Leonardo pulled another back early in the second half before converting twice more in the space of seven minutes late on to secure a third successive win.

Lokomotiv Tashkent, who had Islom Tukhtakhujaev sent off in the 75th minute, held on to draw 1-1 at home to Al-Ittihad in the other Group B match.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: CHE 2 - 2 BRN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 0:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 23, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue