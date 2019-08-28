Football
AFC Champions League: Al-Ittihad 0-0 Al-Hilal: Saudi Clasico ends in goalless draw

By
Al Ittihad
Al Ittihad and Al Hilal's AFC Champions League quarterfinal is perfectly poised after a goalless first-leg draw.

Bengaluru, August 28: The opening leg of the first ever all-Saudi Arabian AFC Champions League quarterfinal at Jeddah's King Abdullah Sport City Stadium between Al Ittihad and Al-Hilal ended in a goalless draw.

Al Hilal host Al Ittihad at King Saud University Stadium in the second leg on September 17 with the winners set for a semifinal clash with either fellow club Al Nassr or Qatar's Xavi Hernandez-coached Al Sadd.

Al Hilal's best chance fell to Salem Al Dawsari, whose powerful effort from Yasser Al Shahrani's cross was kept out by Fawaz Al Qarni shortly before the interval.

Al Ittihad, meanwhile, will be left to rue Carlos Villanueva's missed chance shortly after the restart, the Chilean hitting his effort too close to visiting goalkeeper Abdullah Al Mayoof after being played through by Khaled Al Samiri.

Attacking intent was present at both ends of the pitch, but clear-cut chances were few and far between for either side.

Al Ittihad were hoping to get a first win over their arch rivals since 2016, while Al Hilal were determined to lay the foundations for a third semi-final appearance in the last five years.

In the end, the draw looked a fair result as AFC Champions League quarterfinal is perfectly poised for a nice finish with sparks likely to fly in the return leg whic happens in three weeks time.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 3:00 [IST]
