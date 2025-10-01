Football AFC Champions League Two: FC Goa suffer defeat against Istiklol By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, October 1, 2025, 22:20 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

FC Goa suffered a setback in their AFC Champions League campaign with a 0-2 defeat to FC Istiklol at the Hisor Central Stadium.

Goals from Rustam Soirov and Reza Dehghani secured the result for the hosts as the Gaurs were left without points on the night.

Ahead of the match, Goa were boosted by the return of defender Sandesh Jhingan from injury. The first half offered few clear opportunities, with both teams largely cancelling each other out in midfield. At the back, Jhingan alongside Pol Moreno kept the Istiklol forwards contained, while Goa carved out chances of their own. Moreno had the best opportunity in the 22nd minute but sent his shot over the crossbar after being left free from a corner. Borja Herrera also went close twice late in the half, including a header that drew a fine save from Nikola Stosic and a low effort that drifted narrowly wide.

The balance shifted almost immediately after the restart as Soirov pounced on a defensive lapse in the 46th minute to hand Istiklol the lead. Though Goa sought a response and increased their attacking play, Istiklol struck again in the 74th minute when Dehghani fired in from distance to double the advantage.

Goa tried to rally in the closing stages, with Herrera seeing another effort blocked in stoppage time, but the visitors could not alter the outcome. The defeat leaves FC Goa with work to do as they continue their campaign in the continental competition.