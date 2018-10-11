Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

AFC nominates I-League for Best Developing Football League of the Year award

By
I-League CEO Sunando Dhar. File photo
I-League CEO Sunando Dhar. File photo

New Delhi, October 11: The Asian Football Confederation has shortlisted the I-League among the top three nominations for the SPIA Award in the "Best Developing Football League of the Year" category. The SPIA Conference and Awards Gala will take place from November 19-20, 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The I-League is the premier league in the country and the next edition will be played among 11 Clubs, the champions of which get a slot for AFC Champions League qualifier.

All India Football Federation President Praful Patel is his statement said: "It is very encouraging that the work of AIFF and the I-League department has gotten recognition by being nominated for this prestigious award. I would like to congratulate all stakeholders especially the clubs who have been an integral part of this league."

Kushal Das, General Secretary, AIFF said: "I am very happy to see that our initiative for developing I-League pan India and introducing the Club Licensing criteria has had the necessary impact, and that the I-League has been nominated for the Award. I would like to congratulate everyone who has been part of the League - FSDL, the Clubs, the sponsors, all other stakeholders and my colleagues in AIFF without whose support this wouldn't have been possible."

I-League CEO Sunando Dhar said: "This is excellent news for Indian Football. We have been striving hard over the years and this nomination is only a motivation for us to do better."

The AIFF had earlier won the AFC Developing Member Association of the Year Award in 2016, and the AFC President Recognition Award for Grassroots Football in 2014.

The 2018-19 edition of the Hero I-League kicks-off on October 26.

Source: AIFF

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Thursday, October 11, 2018, 18:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 11, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue