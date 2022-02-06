AFCON 2021, Burkina Faso 3-3 Cameroon (3-5 pens): Hosts stage three-goal comeback to claim third place

Yaounde (Cameroon), February 6: Cameroon beat Burkina Faso on penalties to claim third place at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 after recovering from three goals down at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo.
The tournament hosts trailed to strikes from Steeve Yago and Djibril Ouattara, either side of an Andre Onana own goal, with 49 minutes played of Saturday's third-place play-off.
But Stephane Bahoken pulled one back and substitute Vincent Aboubakar scored twice in the space of two minutes late on to force penalties, which Cameroon edged 5-3.
🥉 𝐂𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐑𝐎𝐎𝐍 🥉— #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 🏆 (@CAF_Online) February 5, 2022
🇨🇲 The Indomitable Lions with a MASSIVE comeback to clinch the bronze medal 💫#TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 | #TeamCameroon | @FecafootOfficie pic.twitter.com/Ihu951cZTL
Cameroon made nine changes from their semi-final loss to Egypt and that told when Yago volleyed in from an Issa Kabore cross.
Onana, one of those to retain his place in the side, comically deflected Kabore's cross into his own net and Ouattara headed in a third for Burkina Faso early in the second half.
After Bahoken fired in from close range with 19 minutes to go, half-time substitute Aboubakar headed in a second Cameroon goal and then poked home a third moments later.
That led to a shoot-out and, after the first five penalties were converted, Onana denied Blati Toure to tee up Ambroise Oyongo to convert the winning kick for Cameroon.