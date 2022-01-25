AFCON 2021: Cameroon sets up Gambia clash

Bengaluru, January 25: Hosts Cameroon overcame the fighting challenge of underdogs Comoros to beat them 2-1 and enter the quarterfinals of Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 where they will take on Gambia, who beat Guines 1-0 in the other round-of-16 tie on Monday (January 24) night.
Comoros, the small Indian Ocean island nation, put up a gritty performance despite being without a recognised goalkeeper and having 10 men for most of the game, as they succumbed to a narrow loss in a thrilling match held at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde.
After booking their place in the knockouts with a famous win over Ghana, Comoros' fairytale quickly turned into a nightmare when a coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in their camp left them without a keeper for the clash with Cameroon.
Back-up option Ali Ahamada returned a negative result on Monday, but was not authorised to play by Confederation of African Football (CAF), meaning defender Chaker Alhadhur had to be deployed between the posts.
The task facing Les Coelacantes was made even more daunting inside seven minutes when they lost their captain Nadjim Abdou, who was shown a straight red card after referee Bamlak Tessema Weyesa reviewed footage of his challenge on Moumi Ngamaleu.
Cameroon struggled to test Alhadhur but finally broke through in the 29th minute when Karl Toko Ekambi dug out a shot that found the bottom-left corner.
Andre Onana did well to keep out Ahmed Mogni and Mohamed Youssouf in quick succession as Comoros still showed plenty of adventure, with Alhadhur matching his counterpart by thwarting Vincent Aboubakar and Ngamaleu in a memorable double save after the restart.
Aboubakar sold Alhadhur a dummy to finally add to Cameroon's tally in the 70th minute, but Comoros rallied despite their numerical disadvantage and pulled one back through an incredible 35-yard free-kick from Youssouf M'Changama that sailed into the top-right corner.
It was too little too late for Comoros, though, with their sensational maiden AFCON appearance brought to a harsh end, while Cameroon face Gambia next.
Earlier, tournament debutants Gambia continued their unexpected run at AFCON 2021 with a 1-0 win over Guinea to make it to the last eight.
Musa Barrow scored the 71st-minute winner in Bafoussam to settle a game where both sides finished with 10 men.
The goal opened up what had been a tense contest with Guinea, who were missing their suspended captain, Naby Keita, forced to push forward in search of an equaliser.
In the closing minutes, Guinea's Ibrahima Conte and the Gambia substitute Yusupha Njie were both dismissed for picking up two bookings as the underdogs held on.
After a year's delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 33rd edition of the CAF-sanctioned AFCON began in Cameroon on January 9. The tournament is being be played across five cities and six stadiums -- Olembe Stadium and Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in the capital Yaounde, the Japoma Stadium in Douala, the Limbe Stadium in Limbe, the Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam and the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua.
Final is scheduled to be held on February 6 at the 60,000 seater Olembe Stadium.
There is no live telecast or live streaming of AFCON 2021 in India. You can follow the results and reports on myKhel.com.
(With inputs from Agencies)